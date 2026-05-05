Telangana inter admission schedule released, classes to begin from June 1

Hyderabad: Telangana inter first year classes for the 2026–27 academic year are going to begin from June 1 in all government and private junior colleges across general and vocational streams, as per the admission schedule released by the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) on Monday, May 4.

As per the schedule, the first phase of admissions will begin on May 8.

Telangana inter admission based on internet memos

The colleges in the state have been asked to give provisional admissions based on internet marks memos.

However, the admissions will be confirmed after students submit their original SSC marks memos and Transfer Certificates.

Meanwhile, the principals of the colleges have been instructed not to conduct any entrance tests, and the admission must be based on GPA and subject-wise marks in the qualifying examination.

Maximum students in a section

In unaided junior colleges, each section can have a maximum of 88 students, and the colleges need to take approval from the board to start additional sections.

At the time of admission, Telangana inter colleges must collect Aadhaar details of students.

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Apart from this, the board has made it mandatory for both students and parents to submit an anti-drug affidavit during admission.

Students can check the list of BIE-affiliated colleges on the official websites provided by the board.