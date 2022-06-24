Telangana Inter first, second year results likely to be released in next 24 hrs

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to release inter first and second year results in the next 24 hours.

DC quoted an official of TSBIE saying that the results are likely to be released in the next 24 or 48 hours. Quoting the official, it was also reported that the results will be better when compared to the one released in 2018.

The board has already completed the process of evaluating answer sheets. The proofreading and coding were taking place.

This year, over 9 lakh students took the inter exams in Telangana. While the first year exams were conducted from May 6 to 23, the second year exams were held between May 7 and 24.

Steps to download Telangana inter results

Visit the official website of TSBIE (click here). Click on the result link that will appear on the homepage after the board releases the result. Enter the roll number and date of birth of the candidate After clicking on submit, the result will appear on the screen which can be downloaded.

Pre-pandemic inter syllabus likely to be restored

The board is likely to restore the pre-pandemic inter syllabus this year.

For the last two years, the syllabus was reduced to 70 percent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from going back to a 100 percent syllabus, the board may also revert to the old examination pattern which existed before the outbreak of pandemic.

These changes are likely to be announced soon and expected to be implemented in the current academic year i.e., 2022-23.