Telangana: Interfaith couple ends life in Medak district

Hyderabad: The love story of an interfaith couple from Medak district ended in tragedy as both the man and woman ended their lives after their families opposed their relationship. Kalpana, 20, and Khaleel, 22, both from the village of Narsingi village in Medak district, took the extreme step a few days ago by jumping into a water body.

Both were missing from February 13, and were found dead in a pond on Thursday morning, said cops from Medak district. Police officials said that they were both in love from years and that the young woman had been married-off to another man three months ago in Kamareddy district.

Kalpana had come home for a few days and told her family that she was going out for a while. After she was nowhere to be found by her family, they lodged a complaint. Cops said that the woman continued to be in touch with Khaleel even after marriage. On February 13, the cops suspected that she had gone with hm after she went missing.

Khaleel used to drive a tractor to earn a living. Cops in Medak district both the families were also opposed to the union, and that there was a history of both sides getting into arguments over the couple’s relationship. Sub-inspector of Naringi police station, Medak, said that both bodies have been sent for post-mortem. A case has been registered.