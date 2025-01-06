Telangana: Intermediate exams 2025 fee payment due date extended till Jan 16

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has extended the due date for the payment of Rs 2,500 fees to appear for the Intermediate 2025 examinations will January 16.

In a statement to the media on Monday, January 6, the board informed that the first and second-year regular and failed intermediate students under general and vocational streams who have not paid their examination fees could avail this opportunity.

The Board had announced that the intermediate first and second-year examinations will be held from March 5 to 20. The practical examinations will be held from February 3 to February 22.