Telangana: Intermediate exams 2025 fee payment due date extended till Jan 16

The first and second-year regular and failed intermediate students under general and vocational streams who haven't paid their exam fees yet, can avail this opportunity.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 6th January 2025 10:06 pm IST
Intermediate exams 2025 fee payment due date extended till January 16.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has extended the due date for the payment of Rs 2,500 fees to appear for the Intermediate 2025 examinations will January 16.

In a statement to the media on Monday, January 6, the board informed that the first and second-year regular and failed intermediate students under general and vocational streams who have not paid their examination fees could avail this opportunity.

Also Read
Telangana: Intermediate exams to be held from March 5 to 20

The Board had announced that the intermediate first and second-year examinations will be held from March 5 to 20. The practical examinations will be held from February 3 to February 22.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 6th January 2025 10:06 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button