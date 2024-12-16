Telangana: Intermediate exams to be held from March 5 to 20

Hyderabad: The Board of Intermediate Education has announced intermediate first-year examinations will be held from March 5 to 20.

The exams will be held from March 5 and conclude on March 19, whereas the intermediate second-year exams will be held from March 6 and conclude on March 20.

The practical examinations will be held from February 3 to February 22.

Intermediate first-year exam schedule

March 5: Second language paper I

March 7: English paper I

March 11: Mathematics paper IA/ Botany paper I/ Political Science paper I

March 13: Mathematics paper IB/ Zoology paper I/ History paper I

March 17: Physics paper I/ Economics paper I

March 19: Chemistry paper I/ Commerce paper I

Intermediate second-year exam schedule

March 6: Second language paper II

March 10: English paper II

March 12: Mathematics paper IIA/ Botany paper II/ Political Science paper II

March 15: Mathematics paper IIB/ Zoology paper II/ History paper II

March 18: Physics paper II/ Economics paper II

March 20: Chemistry paper II/ Commerce paper II