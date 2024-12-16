Telangana: Intermediate exams to be held from March 5 to 20

Hyderabad: The Board of Intermediate Education has announced intermediate first-year examinations will be held from March 5 to 20.
The exams will be held from March 5 and conclude on March 19, whereas the intermediate second-year exams will be held from March 6 and conclude on March 20.
The practical examinations will be held from February 3 to February 22.
Intermediate first-year exam schedule
March 5: Second language paper I
March 7: English paper I
March 11: Mathematics paper IA/ Botany paper I/ Political Science paper I
March 13: Mathematics paper IB/ Zoology paper I/ History paper I
March 17: Physics paper I/ Economics paper I
March 19: Chemistry paper I/ Commerce paper I
Intermediate second-year exam schedule
March 6: Second language paper II
March 10: English paper II
March 12: Mathematics paper IIA/ Botany paper II/ Political Science paper II
March 15: Mathematics paper IIB/ Zoology paper II/ History paper II
March 18: Physics paper II/ Economics paper II
March 20: Chemistry paper II/ Commerce paper II