Telangana: Intermediate student ends life in Macherial after failing 1 subject

Hyderabad: An intermediate student died by suicide in Telangana’s Mancherial on Monday, June 17 after failing in one subject.

The deceased was identified as 16-year-old Akshaya, a second year student and resident of Jayashankar Colony in Naspur mandal headquarter. She took the extreme step by hanging herself from a ceiling fan.

The incident occurred when the girl’s parents were away. According to Mancherial police, the girl was distressed over failing the mathematics exam. As they returned, the girl’s parents found her hanging and informed the police.

The police arrived at the house and brought the body down. Based on the preliminary investigation, a case was registered.

In a similar incident, two students from Sangareddy and Siddipet districts died by suicide after failing in the supplementary exams. As per reports, 19-year-old Venkataramana from Sangareddy, a second-year inter student also ended their life by taking the extreme step.

Another suicide was reported in Siddipet. In the incident, a first-year inter student, 16-year-old Gugulothu Harika, took her life at her residence located in Katkur village of Akkannapet mandal on Monday.