Telangana: Intermediate tentative timetable 2023 out; Exams from March 15

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has declared the timetable for the upcoming Intermediate first and second-year examinations.



Intermediate first-year exams 2023 will be held from March 15 to April 4. Students are hereby directed to download the Telangana board exam timetable 2023 PDF online from the website.



The TS Inter second-year board examination will commence on March 16 and will conclude on April 4, 2023.



The exams will be conducted for a duration of 180 minutes (3 hours) from 9 am to 12 noon.



The Telangana state practical exams will be held from February 15 to March 2, 2023, including Sunday. It will be held in two sessions from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Also Read Telangana: TSBIE revises deadline for Intermediate exam fee

The Ethics and Human value examination will be conducted on March 4, 2023, from 10 am to 1 pm.



The Environmental Education exam will be held on March 6, 2023, from 10 am to 1 pm.



The TSBIE has also stated that the IPE March 2023 timetable will also be applicable to Intermediate Vocational course examinations.



However, the board will issue the Vocational courses timetable separately on the official website.

TSBIE Inter 2nd year timetable 2023