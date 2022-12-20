Telangana: Intermediate tentative timetable 2023 out; Exams from March 15

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has declared the timetable for the upcoming Intermediate first and second-year examinations.
Intermediate first-year exams 2023 will be held from March 15 to April 4. Students are hereby directed to download the Telangana board exam timetable 2023 PDF online from the website.
The TS Inter second-year board examination will commence on March 16 and will conclude on April 4, 2023.
The exams will be conducted for a duration of 180 minutes (3 hours) from 9 am to 12 noon.
The Telangana state practical exams will be held from February 15 to March 2, 2023, including Sunday. It will be held in two sessions from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm.
The Ethics and Human value examination will be conducted on March 4, 2023, from 10 am to 1 pm.
The Environmental Education exam will be held on March 6, 2023, from 10 am to 1 pm.
The TSBIE has also stated that the IPE March 2023 timetable will also be applicable to Intermediate Vocational course examinations.
However, the board will issue the Vocational courses timetable separately on the official website.
TSBIE Inter 2nd year timetable 2023
|March 16, 2023, 2nd Language Paper – II
|March 18, 2023, English Paper-II
|March 21, 2023, Botany Paper-II, Mathematics Paper- IIA, Political Science Paper-II
|March 24, 2023, Mathematics Paper- IIB, History Paper II, Zoology Paper-II
|March 27, 2023, Physics Paper II, Economics Paper-II
|March 29, 2023, Chemistry Paper- II, Commerce Paper-II
|April 1, 2023, Public Administration Paper-II, Bridge Course Maths Paper-II
|April 4, 2023, Geography Paper-II, Modern Language Paper-II
TSBIE Inter 1st year timetable 2023
March 15, 2023, 2nd Language Paper-I
|March 17, 2023, English Paper- I
|March 20, 2023, Mathematics Paper-IA, Botany Paper-I, Political Science Paper-I
|March 23, 2023, Mathematics Paper-IB, Zoology Paper-I, History Paper-I
|March 25, 2023, Physics Paper-I, Economics Paper-I
|March 28, 2023, Commerce Paper-I, Chemistry Paper-I
|March 31, 2023, Bridge Course Maths Paper-I (for BI.P.C students), Public Administration Paper-I
|April 3, 2023, Geography Paper-I, Modern Language Paper-I