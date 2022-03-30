Telangana is in debt, we demand formal account: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar released a statement on Tuesday demanding a formal account of Telangana’s economic situation. He remarked that while Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao keeps calling the state a prosperous, rich state, he has actually turned it into a pile of debt.

The Karimnagar MP claimed that government employees, teachers, pensioners are not paid on time and even their medical reimbursement, education concession, and surrender bills have been pending for the last 7 months. “Is this the job-friendly state that they claim it to be? Haven’t they turned it into a heap of debt?” he questioned.

He raised doubts about the state’s financial situation and said that it was in dire straits since the salaries for teachers transferred according to GO 317 have not been paid yet. “There are no records of the Employees Health Scheme (EHS) being implemented anywhere. Why doesn’t the government respond when employees suffer as no corporate hospital accepts their health cards?” he asked.

Sanjay also questioned the move by the government to reject the thousands of pending bills submitted by job seekers and teachers after July 2020 on March 31, 2021.