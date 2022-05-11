Telangana: Is it wrong to own a farmhouse? asks KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Hitting back at the opposition parties for calling chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) the “farmhouse CM”, state Municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao asked if it is wrong to own one.

Shedding light on the chief minister’s heritage, KTR said, “KCR was born into a farmer’s family which owned hundreds of acres of agricultural land. Thereby he knows about the issues of farmers. He has not only addressed their problems but also introduced many welfare schemes.”

Accusing opposition leaders of having ulterior motives in making such comments, he asked, “Are the works done by TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) small? Why could Congress not execute in 60 years?”

KTR was in Konapur in Kamareddy Bibipet Mandal to lay the foundation stone for a school being constructed in the memory of his late grandmother Venkatamma as part of the Mana Ooru, Mana Badi scheme. As per reports, the building is being constructed at the cost of Rs 2.5 crore by KTR himself.

KTR had earlier tweeted about this on his official Twitter page. “Could not think a better way of commemorating the memory of my late grandmother Venkatamma Garu than building a government school in my personal capacity.”

KTR’s grandparents lived in Posanpally and later shifted to Chintamadaka in Siddipet in the 1950s. Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was born in Chintamadaka, KTR said.