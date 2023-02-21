Telangana: ISRO research balloon crashes into paddy fields in Nagarkurnool

Hyderabad: Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) research ballon that was sent to space crashed into paddy fields in Nagarkurnool on Sunday.

Panic prevailed among residents in the area after the 800-kg plastic balloon machine hit the village ground in the Tarnikal village in Kalwakurthy Mandal.

The research apparatus was reportedly sent to space on Friday by ISRO and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) to collect weather data.

Following the crash, the villagers alerted the local police, who in turn spoke to ISRO officials.

Tata Institute Research officials took charge after reaching the spot on Sunday evening and began a probe into the accident.