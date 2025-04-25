Telangana issues advisory after India suspends visa services for Pakistanis

Hyderabad: Following India’s suspension of all visa services for Pakistani nationals in response to the Pahalgam attack, the Telangana director general of police (DGP) issued an advisory on Friday, April 25.

According to an official notification, medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will remain valid only until April 29. However, the advisory clarified that the suspension does not apply to holders of Long Term Visas (LTVs), diplomatic, or official visas.

The Attari Border will remain open for Pakistani nationals to return until April 30. The Telangana police have urged all Pakistani nationals residing in the state to comply with the guidelines to avoid any legal consequences.

208 Pakistani nationals currently in Hyderabad: Police

As per the official records, there are 208 Pakistani nationals currently in the city. Out of them, 156 are holding long-term visas, 13 are on short-term visas and 39 are visiting for medical or business purposes.

However, no Pakistani nationals with valid SAARC visas are present in the three commissionerates of the city.