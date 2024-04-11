Telangana IT minister Sridhar Babu welcomes Elon Musk to India

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister D Sridhar Babu on Thursday, April 11, welcomed Tesla CEO Elon Musk to India.

“Dear @elonmusk – Telangana, The Youngest State of India welcomes you to India,” he said in a post on X.

Also Read Welcome to India, say netizens to Elon Musk

Dear @elonmusk – Telangana, The Youngest State of India welcomes you to India. — Sridhar Babu Duddilla (@OffDSB) April 11, 2024

On April 4, Sridhar Babu said that the state government is making all efforts to bring Tesla, the EV car giant to the state.

He said that since December 2023, the government of Telangana “has been actively focusing on major investment opportunities by global giants, and as part of this focus we have been studying and tracking Tesla’s planned investment initiatives in India.”

The minister informed that his team is continuing the dialogue and discussions with Tesla by putting in all efforts for Tesla to establish their plant in Telangana.

Tagging Tesla chief Elon Musk on X, Babu said that Telangana with its “Industry friendly policy, is working with a progressive and futuristic vision by creating a world-class Infrastructure and hassle-free permissions system to enable best-in-class companies like TESLA to do business in Telangana.”

Netizens welcome Musk

Even as Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed his visit to India, netizens eagerly welcomed the billionaire to the country.

“Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister @NarendraModi in India!” the SpaceX CEO shared on X (formerly Twitter). The post has, so far, garnered more than 38 million views on the platform.

Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister @NarendraModi in India! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2024

Soon after the announcement, several users took to the platform to welcome the billionaire to the country.

“Welcome to India, Elon,” wrote several users, while one added “Namaste India”.

“Welcome to India, Elon Musk, hoping for a long-term partnership between your companies and India,” wrote another user.

“Yes! Excited to have you here finally. Hope to see Tesla India up and running soon and reservation holders getting their Tesla’s,” said another.

The tech billionaire is reportedly slated to meet PM Modi “in the week of April 22 in New Delhi”.

Musk is also likely to announce his investment plans and setting up of a potential $2-3 billion manufacturing plant in the country.

As per reports, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu are on top of Tesla’s agenda to start EV manufacturing and export the vehicles as well.