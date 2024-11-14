Telangana JAC calls for statewide protests against Lagcherla violence

Hyderabad: Telangana government employees, including gazetted officers, teachers, pensioners, and outsourcing staff, are set to protest across the state following the attack on Vikarabad collector Prateek Jain and other officials in Lagcherla village.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) has called for demonstrations during the lunch hour at all collectorates on Thursday, with participants wearing black badges to signify their dissent.

In a press release, JAC chairman Maram Jagadishwar and secretary general Sreenivas Rao condemned the incident during a meeting held Wednesday, November 13.

They emphasized that government officials performing their duties should be afforded protection and called for condemnation of such violent acts from all political parties and civic leaders.

Another JAC led by V Lachi Reddy urged employees to engage in dharnas as a form of protest against the attack.

Lachi Reddy criticized political leaders for inciting violence against officials for personal or political gain, stressing that all political parties should treat government employees with respect.

He expressed disappointment that some leaders seemed to support those responsible for the attack rather than condemning it.