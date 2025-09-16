Telangana Jagruthi protests over TGPSC Group 1 exams in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Members of the Telangana Jagruthi held a protest at the Telangana Public Service Commission in Hyderabad’s Nampally on Tuesday, September 16.

The protestors laid siege to the TGPSC office and raised slogans such as, “Revanth down down”. They demanded justice for the TGPSC Group 1 aspirants. A video shared on social media showed the Telangana Jagruthi activists trying to force their way into the Telangana Public Service Commission office.

Members of the Telangana Jagruti held a protest at the Telangana Public Service Commission at Hyderabad's Nampally on Tuesday, September 16.



The protestors laid siege to the TGPSC office and raised slogans such as, "Revanth down down". They demanded justice for the TGPSC Group 1… pic.twitter.com/Ua1Xj3TUJn — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 16, 2025

Heavy police deployment was seen at the TGPSC office.

HC orders re-evaluation of Group 1 exams

The Telangana Jagruti protest comes after the Telangana High Court ordered re-evaluation of the Group 1 exams.

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, September 9, ordered the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) to manually reevaluate the Group 1 exams and declare results in two months, failing which the exam process will be scrapped and fresh exams will be conducted.

Also Read Telangana HC orders manual reevaluation of TGPSC Group 1 exams, warns of cancellation

In 2024, shortly after coming to power, the Revanth Reddy government cancelled the TGPSC Group 1 exam notification.

Some students approached the Supreme Court, challenging the government’s decision. However, the top court rejected the plea and allowed the exams to proceed, affecting about 30,000 candidates.

Earlier this year, the TGPSC had notified 563 Group 1 vacancies. However, the recruitment was put on hold in April, after the Supreme Court’s order.

In July, petitioners reproached the Supreme Court, alleging irregularities, lack of transparency, and use of non-Telugu evaluators for Telugu medium exams. However, the apex court struck down their plea, observing that the claims were made with bad intentions.

BRS backs HC order on TGPSC

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) welcomed the Telangana High Court’s order, calling it long-awaited justice to unemployed youth and a “slap on the face of the Congress government.”

In a statement, the former Telangana minister said that despite repeated appeals from students with concrete evidence of malpractice in the Group-1 exams, TGPSC acted stubbornly and pushed ahead carelessly. “The government even filed cases against unemployed youth and subjected them to lathi-charges instead of addressing their concerns. The High Court verdict was truly commendable, as it vindicates job aspirants’ struggle,” he said.