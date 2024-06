Hyderabad: Jangaon BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy was booked by the Telangana police for violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) based on a complaint by Jangaon DCC president K Pratap Reddy.

The case against the MLA was booked on June 3 after Pratap Reddy alleged that the former was wearing a pink ‘khanduva’ (scarf) around his neck, when he entered a polling station in his constituency on May 13.

He also submitted a photo to prove his allegation.