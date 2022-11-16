Telangana: Jockey licensee Page Industries to invest Rs 290 Crore

Page Industries Limited, will be investing Rs 290 Crore in Telangana to set up two facilities. These two facilities will provide a total employment to 7000 locals.

Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc. (USA) for manufacture, distribution and marketing of the JOCKEY brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan and UAE. Their units in Telangana will manufacture Garments which include Sportswear and Athleisure wear.

Delighted to share that popular inner wear brand Jockey (Page Industries) will be setting up garment manufacturing factories in Ibrahimpatnam & Mulugu, producing 1 Cr garments creating 7000 jobs in the state



The announcement was made after a top management team from the company led by V Ganesh, Managing Director, met Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday.

The two proposed locations of Page Industries are as follows:

A) Whitegold Spintex Park Facility (Ibrahimpatnam)

This facility will be a 1,50,000 Sq Ft Plug and Play facility built by Whitegold Spintex Park and leased to Page Industries. This facility will provide jobs to 3000 local youngsters.

B) Mulugu (Siddipet) Facility

Page Industries will build their own facility at Mulugu in a 25 acre parcel. This facility will provide employment to 4000 local youngsters.

KTR welcomed Page Industries to Telangana and assured all possible cooperation from the state government.