Telangana: Journalist critical after attacked with sticks, beer bottles

Hyderabad: A journalist was attacked by unidentified assailants wielding sticks and beer bottles late Friday evening October 19 in Yellandu town in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana.

The victim has been identified as Nitta Sudarshan, a reporter for the local vernacular daily Aadab Hyderabad. He was reportedly attacked by beer bottles and sticks during which the journalist sustained serious injuries.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Khammam where he is reported to be in critical condition.

According to reports, before the assault the journalist had filed a complaint with the police stating that he received death threats from local rowdies and politicians. The attack is believed to be linked to his active campaigning for Congress candidate Theenmar Mallanna in the Graduates MLC elections.

Upon receiving information police registered a case and are urging witnesses to come forward with information.

In a similar incident on August 22, two women journalists covering the implementation of the farmer’s loan waiver were allegedly manhandled by Congress workers in Kondareddypalle of Mahbubnagar district.

The Congress workers allegedly confronted the journalists, Sarita Avulu and Vijaya Reddy, damaging their cameras, seizing their phones, and pushing them into the mud.