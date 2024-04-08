Telangana: Justice LN Reddy to submit report on power sector irregularities within 100 days

Hyderabad: Justice L Narasimha Reddy has announced plans to submit a comprehensive report within 100 days regarding irregularities in the state’s power sector.

This move follows the appointment of a Commission by the Congress government, chaired by Justice Narsimha Reddy, to investigate irregularities during the BRS regime.

The probe will focus on irregularities surrounding the construction of thermal power plants and the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) signed between Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Companies and the Telangana government.

Justice Narasimha Reddy emphasized that the investigation will proceed impartially, regardless of political affiliations, and assured that the report will be submitted within the stipulated timeframe.

In a review meeting held at the BRK Bhavan on Sunday, April 7, Justice Narsimha Reddy met with officials including Transco and Genco CMD SAM Rizvi and Transco JMD Srinivasa Rao to discuss the course of action for the probe.

He highlighted the importance of gathering opinions from officials involved in agreements with Chhattisgarh power distribution companies and the construction of thermal power plants.

Justice Narasimha Reddy expressed his intention to reach out to officials and public representatives who were involved during the relevant period.

Additionally, he highlighted the significance of soliciting public opinion on the matter. He affirmed that notices would be issued to individuals possessing relevant information regarding the irregularities in the power sector.