Telangana: K Apoorva Rao becomes 1st female TSRTC Joint Director

Hyderabad: K Apoorva Rao, IPS on Tuesday, February 13, assumed charge of Joint Director at the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Tuesday at her office in Bus Bhavan, Hyderabad.

The state government appointed Apoorva Rao, as the Joint Director of TSRTC on Monday.

A native of Hyderabad, she is an IPS officer of the 2014 batch and has previously served as SP in Wanaparthy, Jogulamba-Gadwala, and Nalgonda districts. This marks the historic appointment of the first woman IPS officer as Joint Director of TSRTC.

VC Sajjanar, IPS, the managing director of the corporation, congratulated K Apoorva Rao on her assuming charges and asked her to work with dedication to the organization’s development and the welfare of the employees.

Sajjanar also expressed gratitude to the state government for recognising the significance of the public transport system and appointing a woman IPS officer as Joint Director.

K Apoorva Rao expressed her appreciation to the government for appointing her as Joint Director. She highlighted the successful implementation of the Mahalakshmi-women free bus facility scheme and pledged to enhance its effectiveness.

She affirmed her commitment to supporting the growth of TSRTC, a key player in the country’s public transport system. TSRTC officials joined in congratulating her on assuming office.