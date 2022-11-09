Telangana Kapu community witnessing growth with support of TRS govt: MP Vaddiraju

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabah member Vaddiraju Ravichandra, on Tuesday stated that with the support of the state government, all public representatives from the Kapu community have been working to create the Telangana Kapu Federation to develop the community.

According to Ravichandra, the development of the federation will help the economically disadvantaged Kapus and inspire them to succeed financially.

While addressing Munnuru Kapu Sangham the MP reminded Munnuru Kapus that the sangham was holding a Karthika Vana Samaradhana in Khammam on November 20 to foster camaraderie, political awareness, and a spirit of service.

He invited he invited the locals to show up in huge numbers for the event scheduled for 10:30 am on Sunday at Kalla Rama Rao’s mango grove at Prakash Nagar.