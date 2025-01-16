Telangana: Kaushik Reddy denies attacking Jagtial MLA

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy on Wednesday, January 15, denied attacking Sanjay Kumar, MLA from Jagtial during a meeting on January 12.

Reddy claimed that he was attacked by Congress leaders including Telangana IT minister D Sridhar Babu, MLAs Sanjay Kumar, Kavvampally Satyanarayana, and Makkan Singh Raj Thakur.

The Huzurabad MLA further claimed that Kumar had provoked him by making derogatory comments about the BRS. “Sanjay sat next to me and taunted, ‘Now see how I will strip off your BRS leaders’ clothes,’ before pushing me,” he said.

Addressing the media at the Telangana Bhavan, Reddy accused the Telangana government of falsely implicating BRS leaders in various cases.

“Revanth Reddy’s government filed 28 false cases against me for raising public issues. They have imposed the PD Act on me for merely asking questions,” he said.

Kaushik Reddy warned that continued attacks on BRS leaders would lead to counter-attacks on Congress offices, adding, “If they attack us, we will respond in kind.”

He criticised chief minister Revanth Reddy as a “blackmailer, cheater, and broker” and accused him of exploiting power for political vendetta.

It is to be noted that Reddy was booked and arrested on January 13 following complaints filed with the Karimnagar police. The incident occurred when the Huzurabad MLA questioned Kumar’s loyalty, which led to a heated argument between the two.

Kumar is one of the 10 MLAs who quit the BRS and joined the Congress after the Telangana assembly elections.