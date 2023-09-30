Telangana: KCR congratulates Esha Singh on winning 2 more silver medals

The CM said that Esha Singh utilised the encouragement provided by the government and brought laurels to Telangana as well as India by excelling in the Asian Games.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 30th September 2023 12:39 pm IST
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and Esha Singh

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has expressed delight over Telangana Shooter Esha Singh winning two more silver medals in the ongoing Asian Games in China.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

CM KCR said Esha created history by winning a total of four medals in the Asian Games. 

Esha won two silver medals in the Air Pistol Shooting category on Friday.

MS Education Academy

The Chief Minister congratulated Esha once again for winning medals by exhibiting talent in the games.

The CM said that Esha Singh utilised the encouragement provided by the government and brought laurels to Telangana as well as India by excelling in the Asian Games.

Also Read
Asian Games: India win silver in women’s 10m Air Pistol Team event

Esha won two silver in individual events and was part of a gold and silver medal winning teams.

The shooter combined with Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan to win a gold medal in the women’s 25m pistol event. She clinched silver in the women’s individual 25m pistol event.

On Friday, the 18-year-old bagged a silver in individual 10m pistol event.

She combined with Palak and Divya TS to give India another silver in 10m pistol.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 30th September 2023 12:39 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button