Telangana: KCR extends wishes for Ganesh Chaturthi festival

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi festival on Monday.

He also urged the people to celebrate the festivities with unity and joy by taking part in spiritual and cultural programmes with devotion to spread peace and brotherhood.

In a statement, the CM said Ganesh Chaturthi was a very sacred day for crores of Hindus who offer prayers to Lord Ganesh.

KCR further said with the blessings of Lord Ganesh, Telangana had overcome many obstacles and was prospering in all sectors.

The state government have taken measures to ensure hassle-free celebrations and immersion of Ganesh idols.