Telangana: KCR makes first public appearance after defeat

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday made his first public appearance since losing power to the Congress party in Telangana.

He came out of his farmhouse at Erravalli to greet a large number of people from his native village in Chintamadaka in Siddipet district.

The people raised slogans of ‘CM KCR’ as soon as he emerged from his house.

The outgoing Chief Minister was seen greeting people with folded hands. KCR’s nephew and BRS MLA from Siddipet, T Harish Rao was also present.

KCR had visited Chintamadaka in Siddipet constituency on November 30 to cast his vote. The results were declared on December 3. The Congress party wrested power from BRS by bagging 64 seats in the 119-member Assembly. BRS could win 39 seats. On December 4, KCR met party MLAs and top leaders at his farmhouse.