Telangana: KCR nutrition kits to be launched in nine districts

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister T Harish Rao on Monday said that the state health department will soon launch KCR nutrition kits in nine districts.

Rao further said that the nutrition kits are designed to provide a proper diet to pregnant women, especially those suffering from anaemia. The health department will distribute the nutrition kits in Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bupalapally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool and Vikarabad.

These are the districts where a large number of pregnant women are affected by anaemia. The nutrition kits are expected to help approximately 1.5 lakh women. Each nutrition kit will cost Rs 2,000. These will be provided to women twice during checkups in government hospitals.

Each kit consists of two kilograms of nutritional mix powder, two bottles, one kilogram of dates, three bottles of iron syrups, and 500 grams of ghee. Addressing the health officials, Rao stressed on the reduction of C -section deliveries “To ensure more normal deliveries are taken-up, in the coming days, we will be able to post 133 midwives across Telangana. These midwives will encourage and train pregnant women to have a normal delivery,” he added.

Rao further said that the health department has begun the installation of 729 CCTV cameras across Primary Health Care centers in Telangana.