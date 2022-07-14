Telangana: KCR puts administration on alert as heavy rains lash state

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has put the state administration, Ministers, MLAs on alert as heavy rains lashed the state.

The Chief Minister held marathon reviews with every department and issued necessary instructions to contain flood-related damages.

KCR is in constant touch with the administration in flood-affected areas of the Godavari River basin. He spoke to Ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, P Ajay Kumar and V Prashanath Reddy and enquired about the flood situation in the heavy rain-hit districts.

On CM instructions, Ministers, MLAs and Officials are shifting people from flood-affected areas to safer zones. Regular monitoring helped to keep control of the flood losses, said the government.

CMO is making all-out efforts to contain the property damages and loss of lives due to heavy rains. The rescue and relief operations were going on a war footing.

The Chief Minister is conducting continuous reviews with the Chief Secretary, DGP and Special Chief Secretaries of Roads and Building, Irrigation, Energy and Medical and Health departments.

The CM’s interventions have helped to instil confidence among flood-affected people.

People are maintaining self precautions and as a result, rain-related property damages and loss of lives are contained, said the government.

The CM spoke directly to people representatives and officials and instructed them to keep the NDRF, rescue teams and chopper services ready.

Advance measures are taken to curb heavy rains’ impact on power supply, roads, drinking water supply and healthcare.

Ministers, MLAs and people’s representatives are visiting the flood-affected areas regularly, added the government.

Rao has issued appropriate orders to the officials of the Irrigation Department asking about the inflow and outflow of various reservoirs like SSRSP in the background of the heavy rains falling in the upper reaches of the Krishna and Godavari rivers.

Rao inquired about the steps taken to evacuate the people to safe places in the flooded areas. Chief Minister gave instructions over the phone to anticipate the flood from the Upper Godavari in Maharashtra and take precautionary measures.

Rao inquired about the protective measures being taken by the concerned departments to prevent the problems of transportation and electricity due to floods.

As the flood water is flowing heavily into the Kadem project, the authorities have evacuated the people of 12 villages that are being flooded due to the release of water downstream of the Kadem project.

The Chief Minister ordered the local minister Indrakaran Reddy over the phone to take protective measures from there.

The Chief Minister directed Special Chief Secretary Municipal Department Arvind Kumar to take immediate action in the river catchment area towns which are facing floods including Nirmal.

The CM ordered Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy to take immediate steps to restore the national and state roads which are cut off due to floods.

The CM directed the CS, Irrigation Officers, District Collectors and SPs to take immediate measures to prevent any loss of life.