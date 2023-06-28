Telangana: KCR recalls services of former PM PV Narasimha Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday recalled the services of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on the latter’s 102nd birth anniversary.

KCR said that the people of the country are today enjoying the fruits of the economic reforms introduced by him.

Recalling the services of the visionary leader, KCR said the PVNR had laid the foundation to make modern India stand on its own in front of the top countries by demonstrating great political acumen and rare skills of governance.

“It would be our responsibility to honour his services and so the state government is officially organizing his birth anniversary celebrations to commemorate his services,” said KCR.