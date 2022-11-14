Telangana: KCR to inaugurate classes at 8 new govt medical colleges on Tuesday

Hyderabad: Chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will formally open the academic year at the eight newly built government medical institutions spread over eight districts, on Tuesday. At noon, he would inaugurate the lessons virtually from Pragathi Bhavan.

Eight new government medical schools in Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Wanaparthy, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool, and Ramagundam will all commence their MBBS programmes at the same time.

These new medical schools, which cost Rs 4,080 crore to build, would increase the number of MBBS seats in Telangana by 1,150 overall. The recent completion of admissions to these universities. Up till 2014, Telangana only had three government medical schools.

However, the government increased the total number of medical colleges to 17 upon the establishment of the State. By guaranteeing there is a medical college in each district, the State government hopes to bring the total number of government medical colleges to 33.

These colleges were founded without receiving any financial support from the union government, which for the previous eight years had not authorised any government medical colleges in the State. The State government also improved the nearby district hospitals and connected them to the new medical colleges.