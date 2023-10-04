Telangana: KCR to launch ‘Breakfast Scheme’ in govt schools on Oct 6

Hyderabad: The state government has decided to launch the ‘Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme’ across Telangana on October 6.

Chief Secretary Santi Kumari, on Tuesday, announced that chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will formally launch the scheme at a government school in Rangareddy.

Earlier, the government proposed to launch the scheme on Dasara. Considering the possibility of the schedule for Assembly polls being announced in the second week of October, the government advanced the date for the scheme.

Reviewing the arrangements, GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose has instructed the authorities to ensure that breakfast is provided to the students studying in government schools from Friday.

Ronald Rose held a video conference with Hyderabad collector Anudeep Durishetti, additional commissioner Sneha Sabarish and zonal commissioners and reviewed arrangements made for the launch in government schools under GHMC limits.

“One school from each constituency should be selected and the breakfast programme should begin with the cooperation of the district education department officials,” said Ronald Rose.

The scheme would be implemented on all working days, for the students registered in government and local body schools.

The scheme was launched as KCR’s Dasara gift to school children and is aimed at enhancing children’s focus on their studies.

With an aim to provide nutritious food for students along with quality learning, the scheme would benefit over 30 lakh students in 43,000 government schools across Telangana.