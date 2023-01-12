Telangana: Kins protest after 6 women contract infection post-C-sections at Jagtial

Hyderabad: Kins of six women who contracted an infection after C-section surgeries at Jagtial Government Mother and Child Health Centre, staged a protest accusing the doctors of negligence.

Six lactating new mothers developed symptoms of infection after they got discharged post-cesarean.

Also Read Telangana: Mother throws children into stream to death

The wounds that were stitched up after the surgeries began collecting pus following which the women in pain were rushed back to the hospital.

The district administration took swift action and provided them with the necessary medical care realising that the situation might get out of control.

Additional collector BS Latha visited the health centre and interacted with the victims and suggested doctors give them proper treatment.

The collector further directed the doctors to ensure that no infection occurs after surgeries and instructed the hospital staff to make their patients aware of precautions that have to be taken by them to avoid infections.