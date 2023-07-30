Telangana: Kishan Reddy visits flood-hit Bhupalpally

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 30th July 2023 7:51 pm IST
Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy interacts with flood affected families in Moranchapalli village on Sunday (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy visited flood affected village of Moranchapalli in Bhupalpally on Sunday, July 30.

BookMyMBBS

Reddy interacted with the affected families and assured central government’s help. He said that the Centre would provide Rs 4 lakhs as compensation to the deceased.

Also Read
Telangana flood: Relief work gathers pace as rain subsides, around 18 dead

“Visited various rain-affected areas. Interacted with residents and took ground updates. Assured the compensation of ₹4 lakh to the families who have missed their family members in the floods. Ordered the officials to expedite the works to find the whereabouts of the missing. Also I Conveyed to them various measures being undertaken by Govt of India, Ministry of Home Affairs on request of my call to Hon’ble HM Shri @AmitShah ji for rescue and relief activity,” said his tweet.

MS Education Academy

Reddy was accompanied by the Bhupalpally district collector Bhavesh Mishra.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 30th July 2023 7:51 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button