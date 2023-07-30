Telangana: Kishan Reddy visits flood-hit Bhupalpally

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy visited flood affected village of Moranchapalli in Bhupalpally on Sunday, July 30.

Reddy interacted with the affected families and assured central government’s help. He said that the Centre would provide Rs 4 lakhs as compensation to the deceased.

“Visited various rain-affected areas. Interacted with residents and took ground updates. Assured the compensation of ₹4 lakh to the families who have missed their family members in the floods. Ordered the officials to expedite the works to find the whereabouts of the missing. Also I Conveyed to them various measures being undertaken by Govt of India, Ministry of Home Affairs on request of my call to Hon’ble HM Shri @AmitShah ji for rescue and relief activity,” said his tweet.

📍Moranchapalli village, Warangal, Telangana.



Visited various rain-affected areas.



Interacted with residents and took ground updates. Assured the compensation of ₹4 lakh to the families who have missed their family members in the floods. Ordered the officials to expedite the… pic.twitter.com/B1jFM6UGGJ — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) July 30, 2023

Reddy was accompanied by the Bhupalpally district collector Bhavesh Mishra.