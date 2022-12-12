Telangana: ‘Koheda to host one of India’s largest, modern fruit markets’

Hyderabad: Ranga Reddy will soon host one of the country’s largest and modern fruit markets in India as the state finalises a master plan for Koheda Fruit Market to come up in Koheda Village of the district.

Telangana agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy on Sunday announced the final master plan for the construction of a fruit market on 199 acres of land, which will now be sent to chief minister KCR for final approval.

“Following the approval, the chief minister will lay the foundation stone for the market,” he added.

Reddy, along with Ibrahimpatnam MLA and Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, Director of Marketing Laxmi Bai and other officials, inspected the site of the proposed market.

The minister further said that once completed, the Koheda fruit market will be one of the biggest in India and one of the modern fruit markets in the world. The market is expected to have an infrastructure of international standards that will facilitate the export of fruits within the country and abroad.

Addressing the media, the minister said that the market will comprise godowns, a logistics park, a processing plant, a waste management and recycling facility, solar systems, cold storage, ripening chambers, staff quarters, shops for commission agents, sheds, roads and parking infrastructure.

For exporting mangoes, a special vapour heat treatment irradiation plant will be constructed in the market, the minister added.

Given that the Koheda village is close to the Outer Ring Road and the proposed Regional Ring Road as well as the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, the new market is bound to achieve prominence, he said.

The minister observed that the cultivation of horticultural crops is required to match growing demand globally. He exuded confidence in the Koheda fruit market playing a crucial role in the export of fruits in the near future.