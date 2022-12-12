Telangana: ‘Koheda to host one of India’s largest, modern fruit markets’

The minister further said that once completed, the Koheda fruit market will be one of the biggest in India and one of the modern fruit markets in the world.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 12th December 2022 5:44 pm IST
Telangana Agri minister inspects proposed site for Kohed fruit market
Telangana agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy

Hyderabad: Ranga Reddy will soon host one of the country’s largest and modern fruit markets in India as the state finalises a master plan for Koheda Fruit Market to come up in Koheda Village of the district.

Telangana agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy on Sunday announced the final master plan for the construction of a fruit market on 199 acres of land, which will now be sent to chief minister KCR for final approval.

“Following the approval, the chief minister will lay the foundation stone for the market,” he added.

Reddy, along with Ibrahimpatnam MLA and Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, Director of Marketing Laxmi Bai and other officials, inspected the site of the proposed market.

The minister further said that once completed, the Koheda fruit market will be one of the biggest in India and one of the modern fruit markets in the world. The market is expected to have an infrastructure of international standards that will facilitate the export of fruits within the country and abroad.

Also Read
Telangana: Parent’s Association to knock HC door again on fee regularization

Addressing the media, the minister said that the market will comprise godowns, a logistics park, a processing plant, a waste management and recycling facility, solar systems, cold storage, ripening chambers, staff quarters, shops for commission agents, sheds, roads and parking infrastructure.

For exporting mangoes, a special vapour heat treatment irradiation plant will be constructed in the market, the minister added.

Given that the Koheda village is close to the Outer Ring Road and the proposed Regional Ring Road as well as the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, the new market is bound to achieve prominence, he said.

The minister observed that the cultivation of horticultural crops is required to match growing demand globally. He exuded confidence in the Koheda fruit market playing a crucial role in the export of fruits in the near future.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button