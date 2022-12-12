Telangana: Parent’s Association to knock HC door again on fee regularization

Hyderabad: Telangana Parents Association (TPA) has decided to file a contempt of court petition against the Telangana government for their inaction on the High Court order on fee regularization in schools. TPA is an association of parents of female and male students studying in private schools in Telangana.

It is being said that even after the lapse of 6 months of the High Court’s instructions, the government did not initiate action to regularize the fees in private schools. An application will be filed in court by issuing a notice of contempt of court to the Education Department.

The Hyderabad School Parents Association approached the High Court early this year and complained that despite the representation to the government, no progress is being made on the regularization of fees in private schools, on which the High Court, after hearing the case, had directed the government to initiate steps within 2 months. However, the education department has not taken any initiative despite the passage of 6 months, as a result, the situation is becoming uncertain and the arbitrariness of the private school management continues.

Frustrated with the government’s silence on the resolution of issues of the students and parents, the association has decided to approach the court again to implement its orders.