Telangana: Konda Murali appears before PCC disciplinary committee over remarks

Hyderabad: Congress leader and former MLC Konda Murali appeared before the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) disciplinary committee once again on Sunday, August 10, following previous controversial remarks he made about Congress leaders in Warangal.

Earlier, Murali had already presented his explanation to the Committee, but was served a show-cause notice seeking a written response after his statements had sparked a political debate.

After his appearance on Sunday, August 9, Konda Murali spoke to the media, asserting his deep allegiance to the Congress party, stating, “Congress is in my blood.”

He reiterated his commitment to abide by any directive issued by the party and affirmed his resolve to work towards making MP Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister.

He also emphasised the importance of collective effort among party members in forthcoming local body elections, adding that he had answered all questions posed by the disciplinary committee.

Meanwhile, PCC disciplinary committee Chairman Mallu Ravi clarified that the committee primarily discussed the disagreements among Warangal leaders and issues concerning MLA Anirudh Reddy.

Mallu Ravi confirmed that Konda Murali had submitted his response in writing, and that even the MLAs involved had provided written explanations.

Show cause notice

The Congress Party’s disciplinary committee, in late June, issued a show-cause notice to former MLC Konda Murali, demanding a written explanation regarding his public remarks against Congress leaders.

This came after Congress MPs, MLAs, and other leaders from the Warangal district lodged complaints with the committee against Konda Murali.

Responding to these complaints, Murali appeared at Gandhi Bhavan on June 28 to meet with Committee Chairman Mallu Ravi and members Shyam Mohan, Kamalakar Rao, and Niranjan Reddy, where he provided his explanation.

The committee, after hearing his oral explanation, instructed him to submit a written response.

Reports indicate that Murali has submitted a six-page letter to the Disciplinary Committee, detailing various issues occurring in every assembly constituency of the undivided Warangal district and reportedly urging action against certain MLAs.

