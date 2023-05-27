Telangana: KTR backs idea of installing kiosks at popular spots

Kiosks to guide people at tourist destinations across Telangana
Kiosks to guide people at tourist destinations across Telangana (Representative image)

Hyderabad: Telangana MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday backed the idea of installing kiosks at popular spots in cities like Hyderabad and Warangal that can guide commuters and tourists on the road.

Travel and tourism kiosks provide visitors with information on local restaurants, hotels, shopping, and attractions.

Individual listings provide additional information, and wayfinding capabilities allow visitors to navigate their destination.

Responding positively to an idea put forth by a Twitterati on the installation of simple informative kiosks, like those in London, Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao said that the state will have them soon.

KTR further requested special chief secretary of urban development Arvind Kumar and Hyderabad Mayor Vijayalakshmi to put the idea into force.

Once installed, the kiosks will help tourists with information related to street maps, directions, and food places nearby, in addition to public transport details to reach their desired nearby destination.

