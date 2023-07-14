Telangana: KTR breaks ground for Daifuku, Nicomac factories in Rangareddy

Hyderabad: After welcoming Daifuku Intralogistics India and Nicomac Taikisha to Telangana, the state IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao broke the ground for the establishment of factories for the Japanese industrial cluster in Chandanvelly, Rangareddy.

Speaking at the ceremony, KTR praised the rapid development that has been shaping Japan and said that its culture is an inspiration for Telangana’s future.

The minister also thanked the management of Daifuku, Taikisha for choosing Telangana over other options.

“The two companies would invest Rs 575 crore and generate 1600-2000 direct jobs, along with at least 4000 indirect jobs, prioritizing hiring local candidates for these positions,” said KTR.

KTR highlighted the potential for the Chandanvelly region to become the crucial industrial cluster in Telangana while expressing delight over Daifuku’s decision to adopt ITI in Vikarabad, ensuring, training and opportunities for the youth of the state.

“Companies ranging from those specialising in textiles to electric vehicles were choosing this region as their hub,” he said.

The minister further assured all support to Daifuku that plans to complete work on the factory and launch operations in 14 months.