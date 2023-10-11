Telangana: KTR calls Revanth ‘thief’ as several Cong leaders join BRS

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Telangana minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) called Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy a “thief who was caught red-handedly in the vote for note case” and accused him of selling the Congress party’s seats for ‘notes’ before elections.

He made the above comments at a joining meeting in Telangana Bhavan.

Senior Congress Party leader Bilya Naik and other Congress leaders from the Devarakonda constituency joined the BRS on Wednesday, October 11.

Adding that the TPCC Chief was using elections as an ATM, KTR said “Revanth is now being called Rate-Entha.” (What’s the rate?)

KTR further said that the Congress party is “cheating people with fake surveys,” adding that the grand old party failed to serve the people despite being given 11 chances. “The farming sector was heavily affected due to bad power supply during its regime,” he added.

“On the BRS side there are schemes and on the Congress side there are scams, and people should choose wisely,” he remarked.

Terming the opposition parties as ‘intellectually bankrupt’, he said that they have no issues to fight in the state.

‘Amit Shah should apologise’

KTR said that Amit Shah should apologize to the people of Telangana for making ‘false statements’ about farmer suicides in the state. He said that the union government in the Parliament made a statement that Telangana recorded the lowest farmer suicide rate.

The BRS working president said that the BJP failed to set up a tribal university in Telangana. He also added that the BJP did not allocate a single educational institution to Telangana in the last nine years.

He further said that Telangana became the ‘only state in India’ to have a medical college in each district under the leadership of chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR).

KTR mentioned that KCR played a key role in the upliftment of tribal communities in Telangana.

He stated that BRS created separate gram panchayats, increased the reservation from 6% to 10% for STs, and also resolved the fluorosis problem which haunted people for decades.

He further said that the tribal communities in Devarakonda hamlets are drinking pure water which is as clean as the water being supplied in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.

He also appealed to the people to vote for BRS in the upcoming elections and “take forward the development story of Telangana.”