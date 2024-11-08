Telangana: KTR condemns BRS leaders’ detention in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday, November 8, said that the Congress government has developed a habit of detaining the opposition leaders.

His comments followed the detention of BRS leaders in Nalgonda district during Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s Musi Padayatra. Condemning the act he criticised the state government for promising “Praja Palana” before coming to power and detaining opposition members ahead of any event.

The BRS working president alleged that the government is preventing the main opposition from bringing major issues to public’s attention.

Also Read BRS leaders detained in Nalgonda during Telangana CM’s Musi padayatra

He demanded the immediate release of the detained BRS leaders. Earlier on Friday, former MLAs Prabhakar Reddy, Chirumurthy Lingayah and Bhupal Reddy were detained by the Nalgonda police as they prepared to protest against Revanth Reddy’s Musi Padayatra.

ముఖ్యమంత్రి ఈరోజు చేస్తున్న మూసి పాదయాత్ర నేపథ్యంలో పోలీసులు భారత రాష్ట్ర సమితి పార్టీ ప్రజాప్రతినిధులు, నాయకులను, కార్యకర్తలను అరెస్టు చేయడాన్ని తీవ్రంగా ఖండిస్తున్నాం



ప్రజా పాలన అంటూ అధికారంలోకి వచ్చిన ఈ కాంగ్రెస్ ప్రభుత్వం, ముఖ్యమంత్రి, మంత్రులు పర్యటనలు చేసిన ప్రతిసారి మా… — KTR (@KTRBRS) November 8, 2024

Condemning the house arrest, former Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao said that the Musi Padayatra is “like a funeral arranged for a murderer.”

He blamed the Congress party for the current state of the Musi River. In a post on X, Rao questioned chief minister Revanth over Musi, “Isn’t the Congress’s 50-year rule the reason why Musi has turned into a pile of dirt?” he asked.