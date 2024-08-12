Telangana: KTR backs protests over Kolkata doctor’s rape-murder

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and MLA Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao on Monday expressed his solidarity with doctors who are on a protest demanding justice for the trainee-doctor who was raped and murdered at a hospital in Kolkata.

Taking to X the BRS leader wrote, “The alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor while on duty at RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata in the hospital premises is shocking. My heart goes out to the victim’s parents, family and friends. No one should have to endure this. And no one who has resorted to such brutality should be left.”

My heart goes out to the victim’s parents, family and friends. No one should have to endure this. And no one who has resorted to such… — KTR (@KTRBRS) August 12, 2024

He expressed confidence that the TMC government would catch the perpetrator and deliver justice.

“I am confident that the Mamata government there is doing everything to catch the perpetrator involved and will deliver justice. My solidarity is with the protesting doctors. If doctors can’t be safe in hospitals, will our daughters ever be safe anywhere,” he further posted.

Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) on Monday launched a nationwide strike as they gathered outside various hospitals across the country.

The doctors gathered outside the Lok Nayak Hospital, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi and several hospitals across the country and hurled slogans, demanding justice for the victim.

Speaking with ANI, the FORDA General Secretary, Sarvesh Pandey informed that around three lakh doctors across the county have joined the protest and demanded that others would join as well. He further informed that they will continue their strike indefinitely till their demands were fulfilled.

“We will continue our strike until we get a written assurance that our demands will be fulfilled” Dr Sarvesh Pandey said.

The doctors are demanding a CBI inquiry into the case, a fasttrack court and the formation of a committee for the implementation of the Central Protection Act in all hospitals.

FORDA India president Dr Aviral Mathur said, “…Everyone should condemn this incident. Yesterday, we issued a notice under FORDA for a nationwide strike where we demanded a few things…We will call off the strike when our demands are addressed as we don’t want the patients to suffer. The emergency services are going on for the convenience of patients…Our organisation is constantly in touch with the ministry. We have full faith that our demands will be fulfilled.”