Telangana: KTR hits back at Rahul, calls Revanth Reddy a thief

Hyderabad: A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a huge gathering in Warangal for the “Raithu Sangharshana Sabha,” Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) responded to his comments on Saturday. He called Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy a “note for vote thief” who was caught “red-handed buying an MLA for Rs 50 lakhs.”

In his speech on Friday, Gandhi had said that there was a ‘king’ in Telangana instead of a CM, and alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party had cheated the people of the state.

KTR, who is also the working president of TRS addressed a gathering in Warangal. “It is interesting how they said there was no CM in Telangana but there was a ‘king.’ Who is a king? If there was a king in Telangana, would your PCC member be allowed to go about freely even after the degrading comments he keeps making?” he asked, referring to Revanth Reddy.

He also slammed Congress for Gandhi’s allegations of TRS party keeping a single family in power. “From Motilal Nehru to you today, your family has been in power since when the country got independence. How can you come here and claim things like you did?” asked KTR.

KTR also demanded to know why the Congress lost their footing in Punjab despite their claims of being a “farmer-oriented” party. “Did you say anything new in your speech that you haven’t said before? You only rehashed things like loan waivers- something you’ve spoken about on many occasions. This ‘Warangal Declaration’ is nothing but a lot of noise for nothing substantial,” expressed KTR.

He said that many people have come forward to call TRS the B-team of Congress or of BJP. “I clarify to you today, the TRS is the A-team of Telangana. We do not have the misfortune of working with any other party in the state. I would like to remind you that without KCR’s struggle, there would be no Telangana state,” he stated.