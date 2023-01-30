Telangana: KTR inaugurates ITC’s food processing unit worth Rs 450 cr

Hyderabad: IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the ITC limited’s food processing facility, which entailed an initial investment of Rs 450 crore in Medak.

KTR has invited the multi-business Indian enterprise to open integrated food manufacturing and logistics facility in Telangana’s food processing zone apart from a manufacturing hub.

The food processing facility, spread over nearly 59 acres of land and with a built-up area of 6.5 lakh square feet, entails an initial investment outlay of Rs 450 crore.

Speaking at the inaugural event held in Medak on Monday, KTR said, “Telangana was preparing itself to set up special food processing zones at 10k acres to extend its support to the ITC if they came forward to expand its facility.”

Remarking that Telangana couldn’t be a better location logistically for the set-up, as it is situated in the middle of the country, KTR assured customized incentives to ITC in reviewing the Ballarpur Industries Limited (BILT) in Mulugu district while inviting the company chairman and MD Sanjiv Puri to explore the possibilities of ITC’s manufacturing hub in the state.

He further insisted the ITC’s chairman join hands and participate in CSR activities (Corporate Social Responsibility) for the betterment of existing health and education infrastructure in the locality.

Stressing on the extension of ITC’s support to local farmers, KTR requested ITC to use local raw materials, especially potatoes used in the manufacture of their ‘Bingo’ chips.

“This would ensure the quality of raw materials reaches ITC through agricultural scientists and Rythu Bandhu Samithis,” the minister added.

The new facility will be producing ITC’s food brands including Aashirvaad atta, Sunfeast biscuits, Bingo chips, and Yippee Noodles among others.