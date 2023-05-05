Telangana: KTR launches multiple development projects in Husnabad

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister, K T Rama Rao on his tour to the Husnabad constituency launches various development projects including a government degree college building worth Rs 2.25 crore, a tribal girls college hostel worth Rs 1 crore, a teachers training centre building at a cost worth Rs 2 crore, a municipal commercial complex worth Rs 1.5 crore, and a Basti Dawakhana building and double bedroom houses in the town on Friday.

Following the inauguration, KTR laid the foundation stone for the development and beautification of Ellamma Pond to be undertaken under the auspices of the tourism department.

The minister who arrived in a chopper, also played shuttle in the newly inaugurated indoor stadium.

Addressing a public meeting, KTR said that the BRS government works for the cause of farmers and their welfare and assured that the state government would purchase every grain produced by the farmers.

“Chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has already directed the officials to procure soaked and discoloured paddy from the farmers without imposing any conditions,” said KTR while he urged farmers not to worry about the crop losses triggered by unseasonal rains.

Recalling Husnabad to be famous for drought and parched lands, KTR asserted that KCR has now deployed Bhagiratha Maharshi to construct the Gouravelli project and brought Godavari water to Husnabad ensuring water supply to the farmers.

Taking a dig at Congress, “In the Congress rule, power was supplied hardly for six hours to the farming sector but now 24 hours free power was being supplied to farmers,” he said.

Listing out the welfare and development programmes executed in Husnabad by the Telangana government, the KTR slammed the BJP for its unfulfilled promises.

“When Narendra Modiji became Prime Minister, the domestic gas cylinder price was Rs 400 and today it escalated to Rs 1200,” underlined KTR.

Slamming the Telangana BJP MP Bandi Sanjay, KTR said that he always indulges in communal politics and insists on digging into mosques to derive political mileage when he should focus on the promises made by his party.

“Do we need such MP? Lands should be dug up for laying the foundation for canals and development works,” the minister said, adding that if BRS candidate had been elected, Karimnagar would not have an IIIT.