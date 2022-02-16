Telangana: Speaker, Ministers lay foundation stone for Siddapur reservoir works

Hyderabad: Speaker of the state Legislative Assembly Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy, IT Minister KT Rama Rao, R&B Minister V Prashant Reddy on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for Siddapur reservoir works in Banswada. Once completed, the project is expected to provide water for irrigation across 10000 acres of land.

Speaking at the event, KTR said that the development of Banswada is happening at a great pace especially due to the valiant efforts of Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy, MLA of the Banswada constituency and the current speaker of Telangana Legislative Assembly and the blessings of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. “Telangana from the place of water scarcity has now come to a point where there is so much crop that the centre has given up on buying,” he remarked.

He also laid the foundation stone for the 2bhk dignity housing scheme project in the same constituency under which 40 houses are being built for the poor.

MP BB Patil, MLAs G Bajireddy, Jeevan Reddy, Hanmanth Shinde, G Govardhan, J Surendar, B Ganesh, Mohammad Shakeel Amir, and district officials also participated in the event.