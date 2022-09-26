Telangana: KTR to inaugurate new mess at IIIT Basara in Nirmal

This will be KTR's first visit to the institute which has witnessed a number of protests in the recent past.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 26th September 2022 12:39 pm IST
Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao. (File picture)

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and industries minister, KT Rama Rao (KTR) will on Monday inaugurate a new mess at IIIT Basara, in Nirmal district.

This will be KTR’s first visit to the institute which has witnessed a number of protests in the recent past. Apart from the mess, the minister will also inaugurate a few classes, after which the minister is scheduled to have lunch and interact with students.

The minister will then plant saplings on the 25 acre campus. KTR will further inaugurate IT services delivery from the BDNT Labs in Adilabad town.

KTR will be accompanied to Adilabad by education minister Sabitha Indira Reddy, and endowment minister Indra Karan Reddy.

