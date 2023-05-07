Telangana: KTR to speak at AsiaBerlin Summit in June

Hyderabad: State IT minister K T Rama Rao has been invited to the AsiaBerlin Summit 2023 to be held in Berlin, Germany, from June 12 to June 15.

The summit will be held with the theme Connecting the Startup Ecosystems will be inaugurated by the Governing Mayor of Berlin Kai Wegner in Rotes Rathaus.

The invite from the Senate Department for Economics, Energy and Public Enterprises, requested KTR to speak at this year’s Summit and thus strengthen the partnership between our countries and send a visible signal for intensifying this cooperation.

This year, the summit will focus on three main topics – mobility and logistics, energy transition, green tech, climate change and artificial intelligence. In addition, a dedicated investor program, a startup pitch competition and guided tours through the Berlin ecosystem will be organised.

Earlier on May 4, the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) invited KTR to the 14th WEF annual meeting of the new champions, to be held from June 27 to 29, 2023 in Tianjin, China, with the support of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

WEF’s President Børge Brende stated in the invitation that driven by KTR’s vision, Telangana has become a beacon of innovation and a pioneer in embracing emerging technologies.

“Telangana is leading India’s start-up and innovation system through future-oriented policies and enablers such as the T-Hub. Participants will be keen to hear your insights on promoting growth in Telangana led by entrepreneurship, innovation and digital transformation,” reads the invitation.

The meeting will convene over 1,500 global leaders from business, government, civil society, international organizations and academia at a pivotal time for the global economic recovery. It will focus on key transformations such as accelerating the energy transition, making progress on climate and sustainability, deploying innovation across economies and industries, and post-pandemic consumer behaviour.

(With inputs from IANS)