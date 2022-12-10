Telangana: Laptops, uniforms gifted to RGUKT-Basara students

KTR also convened a review meeting later with the authorities of the institution.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 10th December 2022 2:15 pm IST
Telangana: Students at RGUKT-Basar receive laptops, uniforms from KTR
KTR and Sabita Indra Reddy at RGUKT-Basar. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister, KT Rama Rao gave away laptops and uniforms to students of the RGUKT-Basara at a programme held on the campus on Saturday.

KTR, along with minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy attended the 5th convocation at RGUKT (Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies).

The minister handed over laptops and uniforms to students of the Pre-University Course (PUC)-I year and remarked on the state government’s determination to ensure better quality infrastructure and education to the students of the university.

KTR also convened a review meeting later with the authorities of the institution with regard to the progress in developmental works, steps to improve the academic performance of the students and provision of employment and higher education opportunities.

The ministers were felicitated by RGUKT vice-chancellor, Prof V Venkata Ramana and Director S Satheesh Kumar in presence of former MP, S Venugopala Chary, Mudhole MLA, G Vittal Reddy and others among the gathering.

