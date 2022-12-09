Telangana: Lowest temp of 5.9 recorded as winter starts

Hyderabad: Several districts in Telangana recorded night temperatures below 10 degree Celsius.

Dongli in Kamareddy recorded the lowest temperature in the last 24 hours, at 5.9 degree Celsius, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society’s (TSDPS) report on Friday.

Pochera and Bela in Adilabad reached 7 degree Celsius and 7.3 degree Celsius, respectively, while Nyalkal in Sangareddy registered 6.6 degree Celsius. Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Karimnagar, Medak, Nirmal, Rajanna-Sircilla, Kamareddy, Jagtial, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Adilabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Mancherial, and Kumram Bheem Asifabad were among the districts across the State to register nighttime temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius.

People were forced to stay inside, especially at night and in the early hours of the morning, in a number of locations inside the former Adilabad district due to a dramatic drop in minimum temperatures. The minimum temperature in Pochera village, Boath mandal, was 7 degrees Celsius. Bela and Bazarhathnoor mandal had a minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees C and 7.4 degrees C respectively. Talamadugu, Jainaith, Adilabad Rural, Neradigonda, Tamsi, Utnoor, Adilabad Urban, Bheempur and Gadiguda mandals saw minimum temperatures between 7.8 degrees C and 12 degrees C.

The lowest temperature was 7.7 degrees Celsius in Bhainsa, Nirmal district, while it was 8 degrees Celsius in Kuntala Manda. Temperatures in the Pembi, Laxmanachanda, Khanapur, Narsapur (G), Mamada, Kubeer, and Kaddam Peddur mandals ranged from 8.4 to 11 degrees C.

According to the TSDPS forecast, the minimum temperatures were expected to be in the range of 14 degree Celsius to 16 degree Celsius over northern districts of the State and between 16 degree Celsius to 19 degree Celsius over the South and Central districts of Telangana.