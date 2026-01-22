Telangana launches its AI innovation entity ‘Aikam’ at Davos

Hyderabad: At the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026, the Telangana government officially launched Aikam, its flagship autonomous, unified, and globally oriented AI innovation entity.

The launch was chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and attended by state IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Institutionalised to position Telangana among the world’s Top 20 innovation hubs, Aikam is India’s first-of-its-kind innovation entity built to translate AI ambition into real-world execution at population scale, an official release said here on Thursday.

Aikam brings together a “powerful set of capabilities” under a unified framework, including developing a globally competitive AI workforce through mass upskilling, accelerating AI-first startups, and deepening research–industry collaboration, supported by population-scale datasets, highly efficient compute infrastructure, and a dedicated AI Fund-of-Funds, it said.

“Telangana believes in execution, not experimentation. Aikam institutionalises our execution-first approach by converging existing and upcoming initiatives under a unified global entity. As the world moves from AI pilots to deployment at scale, we invite global partners to anchor their proving ground in Telangana—where AI is deployed responsibly, governed transparently, and scaled with trust,” CM Revanth Reddy said.

Sridhar Babu said Aikam enables a clear execution pathway—from ideas to globally scalable solutions.

A core driver of Aikam is its emphasis on deep, symbiotic collaboration across global enterprises, research institutions, and academia, enabling it to operate as a truly global, unified AI innovation entity.

This approach was cemented through the signing of multiple strategic MoUs with global partners spanning the entire AI value chain—from world-class skilling to highly efficient compute infrastructure; from breakthrough applied research to design-led, deployment-ready solutions, according to the release.

Under some of the key MoUs, Pearson intends to anchor a globally benchmarked AI Academy for world-class skilling and credentialing and DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre) intends to activate high-impact, cross-border startup corridors between Telangana and Dubai.

“Aikam is being built as a global institution from the outset. The MoUs signed at Davos represent our first concrete steps in establishing an ecosystem that is global, execution-focused in its design, and grounded in collaboration,” stated Sanjay Kumar, Special Chief Secretary (ITE&C ).