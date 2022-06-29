Telangana launches ‘Rythu Bandhu’ investment support scheme for farmers

Published: 29th June 2022
Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday launched ‘Rythu Bandhu’ investment support scheme for farmers, an official release said.

State Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said on the first day Rs 586.65 crore was deposited in the bank accounts of as many as 19.98 farmers across Telangana covering 11.73 lakh acres.

Telangana is the only state in the country that provides investment assistance to farmers while none of the national parties such as the BJP and Congress ever implemented it in states ruled by them, Reddy said.

The state government provides Rs 5,000 per acre per season to the farmers for purchase of inputs like seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and other investments twice a year for Rabi and Kharif seasons.

