Telangana: Gherao TRS leaders’ residence, says Shabbir Ali to farmers

Hyderabad/Kamareddy: Former Minister and ex leader of opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Saturday asked farmers to ‘gherao‘ Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders’ residences if the rythu bandhu payments do not get deposited in their accounts by June 28.

Addressing the Congress Raithu Rachabanda program in Bhagirathapalli, Isnapalli, and Ragyatlapalli in Bhiknoor Mandal of Kamareddy district, he said that despite the beginning of the kharif season, the TRS leaders have failed to release the rythu bandhu amount.

“The farmers have already started the Kharif operations following monsoon rainfall. And the delay is only forcing the farmers to take loans with high interest from private money lenders. Our chief minister Chandrashekar Rao has no time to hold a review meeting on the Rythu Bandhu payments as he was spending his entire time launching a national party,” Ali Shabbir said.

Condemning the Centre for using central agencies Enforcement Directorate against the opposition parties, Shabbir blamed the BJP for the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra. He said that the BJP was attacking the democratically elected governments by ‘purchasing’ the MLAs.

“The people of this country will teach a fitting lesson to the BJP in the next general elections,” Ali Shabbir said. He said that the Central Government is able to remain in power by toying with the religious sentiments of the public.

Regarding the Agnipath Scheme, Shabbir said that the short commissioned service was not in the interest of the nation as India needs regular and well-trained armed forces to fight the threats from China and Pakistan’s borders.

Shabbir demanded that the Central and State Governments withdraw all the cases registered in connection with the protest against the Agnipath scheme.

Promising better welfare for farmers, Shabbir said that his party will fulfill all promises made in the Warangal Declaration which was unveiled by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi on May 6.

“If Congress is voted to power in the next elections, then the farmer will receive Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver in a single take besides getting input assistance of Rs. 15,000 per acre per annum. Tenant farmers would be eligible to get the input subsidy. Congress will provide Rs 12,000 per annum to landless farm labourers who are registered with the NREGS (National Rural Employment Guarantee Act),” Shabbir said.